Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee will be hosting a community baby shower Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Rhea Middle School cafeteria.
Latest News
News
State Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton, and State Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, have received “Legislator of the Year” Awards from the Tennessee Development District Association [TDDA]. The awards were made on March 14, during TDDA’s Legislative Awards Breakfast in Nashville.
The Rhea County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to allocate funds and approve a proposal from the Rhea County School Board and Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal to hire four new school resource officers [SROs] for county schools.
New event is part of annual Spring Fling festival in April
Sports
After taking an early 1-0 lead in the opening stanza, Polk County’s Lady Wildcats were eventually sent back to Benton with a 11-3 non-district setback to Rhea County Tuesday afternoon.
Rhea County righties Ricky Guthrie and Baylor Dulaney combined for a seven-inning mound gem that netted a 2-1 non-league victory over Bradley Central’s Bears Wednesday, March 28 at Rankin Field in Evensville.
Spring City Middle School has produced an athletic year for the record books and over the weekend that excellence continued as the Bulldogs racked up another four victories and pushed their overall record to 7-0 on the year.
Lifestyles
“Here Comes Peter Cottontail” is known as one of the most popular Easter songs of all time, and is used a great deal for TV commercials during the Easter period. This song was composed in 1949 by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins; it was first recorded by Mervin Shiner in 1950 on the Decca recor…
Easter is a joyous time and is a wonderful harbinger to spring and summer. It is a wonderful opportunity to share the day and a meal with friends and loved ones, and I’m giving you several things to think about to today.
Around the Town
Obituaries
Fred Luther “Freddy” Nichols, Jr., 78, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.,…
Signup For Emails
Latest News
- Rhea County’s Jordan Wilkerson inks with Walters State
- Lady Eagles tame Polk County’s Wildcats, 11-3
- Guthrie, Dulaney guide Golden Eagles past Bradley Central in 2-1 nail-biter
- NFL Draft: How vital is college production, athleticism in projecting NFL interior DL prospects?
- Practice Report: Georgia football wraps up second week of spring practice
- Contract details for Ben Watson's deal with the Saints
- Hub Arkush's Team for the Ages — Tight Ends
- Eric Edholm's Team for the Ages: Tight ends
Most Popular
Articles
- 80g of meth found in drug bust
- Rhea County 15-year-old charged in Nashville murder will be tried as juvenile
- Making the right choices
- Neil Roddy (96)
- Glenn E. Moffett (86)
- SCPD to conduct checkpoints
- Community baby shower planned
- Stewart Eugene “Gene” Calbaugh (84)
- Billy Glenn Clark (68)
- Robert Eugene “Red” Patton (60)
Images
Videos
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Videos
Watch some of the best home runs on Opening Day 2018, whose homer went furthest?
Homes
Online Features
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.