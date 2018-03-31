News

Easter and Peter Cottontail

“Here Comes Peter Cottontail” is known as one of the most popular Easter songs of all time, and is used a great deal for TV commercials during the Easter period. This song was composed in 1949 by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins; it was first recorded by Mervin Shiner in 1950 on the Decca recor…

Happy Easter!

Easter is a joyous time and is a wonderful harbinger to spring and summer. It is a wonderful opportunity to share the day and a meal with friends and loved ones, and I’m giving you several things to think about to today.

Neil Roddy (96)

Neil Roddy, 96, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018,…

